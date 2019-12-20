Pullela Gopichand: PV Sindhu will turn it around in Tokyo

Pullela Gopichand (2nd from left) and Aparna Popat give tips to budding shuttlers during a clinic held at the MCA-BKC courts. Pic/ PradeepDhivar

India shuttler PV Sindhu has endured a torrid season that ended with her surrendering the BWF World Tour Finals crown recently, but chief coach Pullela Gopichand is not concerned with the dip in form despite next year's Tokyo Olympics (July 24 to August 9) fast approaching.

Sindhu, 24, who defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in Basel, Switzerland, in August to became the first Indian world champion, crashed out of the year-ending event in Guangzhou, China in the league stages.

The Rio Olympics silver medallist has managed to reach just one quarter-final (French Open) in the last seven tournaments.



However, her Dronacharya awardee is confident that the World No. 6 will bounce back strongly at the Tokyo Games. "Sindhu is too good a player to not come good [at the Olympics] despite her recent dip in form. She will turn it around, I'm sure," said Gopichand, a former All England champion, on the sidelines of the launch of the Badminton Gurukul academy at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Banda-Kurla Complex venue on Tuesday.

"We just need to make some changes in her game and get her back in form," he added.

