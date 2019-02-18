Pulwama terror attack: Total Dhamaal team donates Rs 50 lakh to martyrs' families

bollywood

The cast and crew of upcoming Bollywood film Total Dhamaal donated Rs 50 lakh to the families of the slain soldiers of Pulwama terror attack

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn

The ghastly Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed around 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel has shocked the entire country. Support to the victims' families is pouring in from everywhere including Bollywood celebrities.

The cast and crew of upcoming Bollywood film Total Dhamaal donated Rs 50 lakh to the families of the soldiers. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Javed Jaffrey, Riteish Deshmukh, Johnny Lever and Jackie Shroff.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, "Team #TotalDhamaal - the entire crew, actors and makers - donate Rs 50 lakhs to families of soldiers who were martyred in the #Pulwama terror attack. #PulwamaAttack #PulwamaTerrorAttacks."

The terror attack has been strongly condemned by several Bollywood personalities, who expressed anger and grief through social media. Several celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shankar Mahadevan, Rishi Kapoor posted tweets, condemned the attack.

Many Bollywood personalities including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, extended financial assistance to the martyrs' families. Bollywood also observed a black day on Sunday, in order to pay tribute to those killed in action. No work was done between 2 pm and 4 pm yesterday. A prayer session was also held for the brave hearts.

Kangana Ranaut cancelled the success party of her film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.Â Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar put down the invitation sent by Karachi Art Council for a program on poet Kaifi Azmi in Pakistan.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into a convoy in Awantipora area of Pulwama in Kashmir.

