Pune: 26-year-old female doctor dies after flying manja slits her throat

When the manja cut her neck, the woman fell off her bike. Cops are currently investigating the case

The deceased Dr Krupali Nikam

In yet another incident, a 26-year-old woman doctor died after she sustained neck injuries when a manja made of nylon that is used for flying kites got entangled around her neck.

The police have identified the deceased as Dr Krupali Nikam (26), a resident of Pimple Saudagar. She was on her way riding her two-wheeler Activa towards Bhosari from Pune via the flyover at Nashikphata on Sunday evening when the nylon manja (thread) slit her neck after which she fell off her bike. A case has been registered with Bhosari police station.

Inspector (Crime) Ajay Bhosale of Bhosari police station said, "The incident took place on Sunday at around 6.45 pm. The deceased woman was a doctor by profession. The accident was caused by a manja (thread) which is banned from use. We are currently investigating the case."

Not the first victim

Dr Krupali wasn't the first victim of the nylon manja, which has been banned by National Green Tribunal (NGT) and is still being used for flying kites by many residents. In February this year, Sakal newspaper employee Suvarna Mujumdar (45) was also killed by manja on Shivaji bridge near the Pune municipal corporation. While she was riding her two-wheeler, the nylon manja thread slit her throat, causing a deep cut. A few passers by rushed her to a private hospital, where she had to immediately undergo surgery. Three days later she succumbed to her injuries.

Raghunath Bhujbal had suffered a cut on his neck after manja which had glass glued to it, got entangled around his neck while he was waiting at a traffic signal in Pimpri earlier this year. Similarly, two-year-old Hamza Khan was also injured by a stray manja. He had to get 25 stitches on the just above his left eye following the incident.

