Pune: 32-year-old cyclist on way to rally killed in car mishap

A 32-year-old Pune-based chief graphic designer with a reputable newspaper, who had set out for a bicycle rally, died in an accident on the national highway near Bikaner, Jodhpur, on Tuesday night.

Pravin Takawale, a resident of Khadakwasala in Pune, had set out on August 10 along with eight other likeminded people from the media and other bicycle lovers. They were headed for a Kashmir to Kolhapur bicycle rally. Santosh Dukare, who was heading the bicycle team, used to post daily updates on social media. Those who accompanied Takawale were Kolhapur-based Kirtiraj Desai, Santosh Desai, Pune-based Subhash Kuchik, Pradip Chavan, Abhijit Kupte, Nagpur-based Santosh Dukare, and Kalidas Bade from Gadchiroli.

Dukare said, "We used to cycle more than 70 to 100 km daily, and on Tuesday evening we reached Chinchar village, Bikaner, on the national highway. The next day, around 6pm, we had parked our bicycles and were walking to a nearby dhaba. Some unidentified vehicle suddenly hit Takawale, who was walking on the pavement, dragged him some 10 feet and raced away. We rushed him to hospital but he was declared dead. We have registered a case with the local police. Three others from the team had also been hit by the car and have been injured."

He added, "The post mortem process has been completed and we are heading back to Pune. It is hard to believe that Takawale, who was laughing one moment, was dead the next. He used to even come to office on his bicycle from Khadakwasala to Shaniwarwada."

