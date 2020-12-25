Pune: 4-year-old boy served washing soda instead of sugar at restaurant, hospitalised

In a bizarre incident, a waiter at a restaurant in Pune served washing soda to a four-year-old customer who sought sugar. The boy was left howling with a burnt tongue and had to be rushed to a hospital.

Also Read: Wife files FIR after husband fails to consummate marriage

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, 65-year-old Ramesh Koshti had taken his four-year-old grandchild Vihaan Koshti along with the latter's 10-year-old elder sibling Kubera Koshti to Sarasbaug.

As per the complaint, the trio headed to Vishwa Hotel near the Sanas ground at 6.30 pm as the children were tired after playing. At the end of the meal, Vihaan asked for sugar.

"I'd just gone to the washroom when I heard Vihaan bawling. I rushed back to the table and found he was nursing a violently red tongue. I gave him water but it did not help. Kubera was also traumatised by Vihaan's distress. When I asked Vihaan what he'd taken, he pointed to a jar of white powder. I took a sampling of it and realised it was not sugar but washing soda," Ramesh Koshti said recalling the incident.

Also Read: Bride calls off wedding after groom's friends drag her to dance floor

Koshti rushed the boy to a clinic for medical attention. "As it was Sunday and no clinic was open, so I took him to Deenanath Hospital, where it was found that the tongue had blistered with the burn. On Monday, we approached the Dattawadi police station with our complaint against the restaurant, and the case was finally registered on Tuesday," Koshti said.

A case has been registered under Section 337 (causing hurt by an act, endangering life or personal safety of others) against the hotel owner and the waiter. Krishna Indalkar, senior police inspector at Dattawadi police station, said that the waiter gave the wrong jar to the child. "We are examining CCTV footage to identify the waiter who committed the mistake," he said.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news