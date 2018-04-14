Pune: 8-year-old beaten up by teacher, admitted to ICU

The victim Rohan Janjire, who studies in Class II at Zila Parishad school in Pimplewadi was allegedly thrashed by his teacher Chandrakant Shinde for failing to solve the question in the mathematics paper

Representational picture

Pune: An eight-year-old boy has been admitted to ICU in Pune hospital after allegedly being beaten up by his school teacher. The victim Rohan Janjire, who studies in Class II at Zila Parishad school in Pimplewadi was allegedly thrashed by his teacher Chandrakant Shinde for failing to solve the question in the mathematics paper.

The incident happened on April 10. The family got to know about the incident after the child vomited at home and blood came out of his mouth.

"His situation is still serious and he is not able to eat anything. At present, he is survived by providing an artificial oxygen and is kept in ICU. He is not allowed to eat anything as the throat injury is very serious and he can not even speak unless he is recovered", Dr Murarji Ghadge told ANI.

An FIR has been registered against the teacher at the Karjat police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever