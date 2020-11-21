Alert locals help rescue hyena trapped in well near Otur

Villagers trained by Wildlife SOS and Forest Department cordoned off the area in Otur for the rescue operation

After some reports of the 'usual' leopard found fallen in a well, here's one about a stripped hyena this time, that fell into a well near Otur near Pune. Due to the alertness shown by local people trained by the NGO Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department, the stripped hyena was rescued and released back into its natural habitat.

The hyena was discovered by local farmers in Ane village on Tuesday morning and they immediately alerted the Maharashtra Forest Department. A four-member rescue team operating out of the Wildlife SOS-run Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar was also dispatched to the location to assist the forest officers.

According to a press release, a group of villagers who have been trained by Wildlife SOS and the Forest Department in human-animal conflict mitigation, cordoned off the area for the team to conduct the rescue operation. Bait was lowered into the nearly 15 foot deep well to lure the hyena into a trap cage.



The stripped hyena that fell into a nearly 15-foot deep well, ran into the forest after its release

After the hyena stepped into it, the team carefully lifted the cage out and conducted a detailed medical examination of the animal, following which it was released back in the wild.

Yogesh Ghodake, Range Forest Officer, Otur, said, "The animals trapped in such dangerous situations are already very stressed so ensuring their safety and comfort is our first priority. Open wells are a common threat to wildlife around villages, and our teams are vigilant constantly to provide any assistance when it comes to rescuing animals in distress."

Nikhil Bangar, Wildlife Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS, said, "The hyena was an approximately five years old male, who fortunately did not sustain any severe injuries from the fall. We provided topical treatment for minor abrasions on the face and limbs before the animal was released back into the wild."

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS, said, "We are grateful to the villagers and forest officers for making this rescue a success."

