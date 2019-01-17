Pune citizens protest against wearing helmets, call it dictatorship

national

Pune NGO's survey on helmets shows that 55 percent of city's people either don't value their heads or don't have any grey matter inside

Protesting Punekars said these turbans would work just as well as helmets

It is well-known that Punekars have the most distinct take on the commonest of things, and the helmet drive is no exception. A local citizens' group has taken the issue to another level by resorting to a ballot over the helmet rule imposed by the Pune City Police. Citizens have been protesting against the rule for weeks now, alleging that the police are using the rule to extort money from bikers.

A number of local organisations, with support from political parties, had also last week held a rally across the city to mark their protest against this. More than 50,000 people have been fined in the last 15 days (Rs 500) since the drive against helmet-less riders began.



Protesting Puneites had conducted a mock funeral of a helmet a few weeks ago

Pune-based Patit Pawan Sangathana conducted voting at different locations across the city between January 7 and 10 and the result was out on Wednesday. Of the 4,007 votes cast, 2,838 said they did not want a helmet compulsion, while 1,071 people supported the drive. A total of 98 applications were dismissed. President of the organisation Sitaram Khade said, "We live in a democratic nation. The police cannot practice dictatorship with regard to using helmets. This is a mere money-making tactic and the police is simply extorting money. This ballot has clearly highlighted people's choice."

The Punekar Helmet Virodhi Kruti Samiti has also urged people to not pay any fine and instead ask the traffic policemen to provide them a court order in this regard. The group assured such riders of free legal services in such matters. A group of 50 lawyers has decided to take up such cases, confirmed advocate Chetan Butada.



The ballot saw 4,007 participants casting their vote over the helmet drive

Former corporator (MNS) and lawyer Rupali Patil Thombare said, "Only courts can pass an order and not the police. There is a government resolution which mentions that helmets cannot be made compulsory with city corporation limits." Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tejaswini Satpute, defended the move saying, "We are creating awareness and acting on people who violate traffic norms. The helmet is one of it."

50k

No. of people fined for not wearing helmets in the last 15 days

2,838

No. of people who voted (of the 4,007 votes) against wearing helmets

