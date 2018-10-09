Pune Crime: 11-month-old baby kidnapped under the pretext of giving biscuit

crime

In a sensational case, an 11-month-old toddler was kidnapped by a woman on pretext of giving him a biscuit

Representational image

In a shocking case, an 11-month-old baby was kidnapped under the pretext of giving him a biscuit. The Police have identified the kidnapped child as Shreyas Surendra Bharti (11 months). The said incident came to light after the infant's mother Manisha (29), who hails from Uttar Pradesh and a resident of Hanuman Mandir in Ramnagar area registered the complaint with Warje Malwadi police station against Rohini alias Rajashree Vishamni Zombade (20).

According to police, "Father of the kidnapped boy runs a flour mill business in Kothrud and on Monday around 6 pm found the infant Shreyas playing in the corridor where the neighbour Rohini took the child from her mother under the pretext of giving him a biscuit and ran away with the kid. Despite waiting for the toddler, the child didn't turn up and then the mother approached Rohini's house. She (Rohini) too was found missing from the house. We are probing the incident."

