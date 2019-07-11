Pune Crime: 2 bodies found decomposed, burnt in car; cops suspect murder

crime

The bodies were located in a Wagon R car in Mulshi Taluka near Tamani Ghat. A case has been registered with the Paud police station which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune rural police

A week after the decomposed and burned bodies of 2 persons was found in a car in an isolated area in Tamani Ghat, it was revealed that it was a cold-blooded murder due to some financial issues.



The Pune rural police, on July 4, 2019, had identified the deceased as Vijay Aba Salunke (35), a resident if Banda village in Sindhudrug district and Vikas Vilas Gosawi (32), a resident of Nipani in Kolhapur.



In this regard, on Wednesday, the Pune rural’s Local crime branch official who was probing the case and the deceased Vijay's brother Subhash, had lodged a complaint with the Paud police station against Ashok Deu Himal, a resident of Adiwadi, Mangoan in Raigad and few others.



According to Paud police station, "We grew suspicious after seeing the manner in which the car was found near Mulshi village in Tamani Ghat area on July 4. We opened the door of the car and found two decomposed bodies which were 90 per cent burnt. Prima facie it seems to be an accidental death but we are probing the case. The way the car was placed near the divider seems like it was staged. Based on the car's number plate, details were procured and we found two people who went missing from their residence. Their families had registered a missing complaint with the Mangoan police station."

Senior Inspector Padmakar Ghanwat in-charge of LCB and probing the case said, "The complainant runs a scrap business and his brother-in-law Vikas and brother Vijay were associated with the suspect Ashok. They initially killed them in their hometown and later drove the car to Pune."

