Pune Crime: 51-year-old security guard of plush society molests minor girl, arrested

The Pune police arrested a 51-year-old security guard of an upscale society for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl. The accused was handed over to the Market Yard Police by the residents and was produced in a court where he was sent to 5-day police custody for five days. Senior police inspector Sambhaji Nimbalkar said the incident took place in the society's garden at 4.30 pm on August 27.

The alleged incident has created a wave of panic and fear among the residents of the posh society, who are now worried over the safety of their children. The incident came to light after the mother of the victim filed a police complaint. In her complaint, the woman said that her daughter had gone to her aunt's place and was playing in the society's garden with her cousins for a long time, reports Pune Mirror.

While the minor was playing hide-and-seek, the accused observed that the girl was alone in the garden and lured her behind the tree, where he allegedly abused her. Police sub-inspector Ketki Chavan, who is investigating the case, said that the accused identified as Yuvraj Garase used to work as a security guard in Mumbai earlier.

She further said that the agency with whom he was employed with sent him to Pune two years ago. He has been working at the posh Market Yard society since the last few days, Chavan said.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

"The minor had come to her aunt's house with her mother. After the incident, the victim rushed back to her aunt's house and narrated the whole incident to her mother. Shocked by the revelation, her mother gathered people from the society and told them about the incident. Garase was then caught by the people and taken to the cops," Chavan added.

The accused has been booked under Section 376 (sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code and the

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news