Pune Crime: Doctor held for molesting women during medical camp

The banker said she suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome, and came across Dr Guruswami on Facebook. He was organising a medical camp at a five-star hotel



Dr Gurugokul Guruswami

When a 26-year-old bank employee gathered courage to go back to a doctor and confront him for molesting her on the pretext of diagnosis, she found the police already there to arrest him after a similar complaint. The banker also lodged a complaint of molestation against Dr Gurugokul Bhaskaran Guruswami, 30, with Mundhwa police, who arrested him on Sunday.

The banker said she suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome, and came across Dr Guruswami on Facebook. He was organising a medical camp at a five-star hotel on Sunday and Monday. She was told she would have to pay Rs 500 for consultancy and Rs 8,000 for a month's medicine.

She said, "He touched my stomach and then asked me to lie down. He then lifted my t-shirt and touched me inappropriately. He also touched my private parts. I realised the touch was inappropriate but also thought it might be part of the diagnosis." She narrated the incident to her friend who said she should approach the police.

Senior Inspector Anil Patrudkar of Mundhwa police station said, "We have received two complaints against the doctor. We found 70 women had visited his camp. Our officers have spoken to some of them. Many claimed he touched them inappropriately."

Also Read: Ex-US Gymnastics Doctor Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Sexually Abusing, Molesting Girls

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates