Pune Crime: Man has argument with hotel owner; brutally kills her dog

The incident came to light, after the hotel ower Prajakta Kunal Singh (32), a resident of Wakad, lodged an FIR (First Information Report) at the Wakad police station

In a bizarre incident, a 23-year-old youth, who had a heated argument with a hotel owner held a grudge against the latter. In order to exact revenge, he allegedly assaulted the owner's pet dog. The accused was remanded to judicial custody.



The police have identified the suspect as Repin Sabur SK (23), who hails from West Bengal and is currently residing at Shankar Kalate in Wakad. The incident came to light, after the hotel ower Prajakta Kunal Singh (32), a resident of Wakad, lodged an FIR (First Information Report) at the Wakad police station which falls under the jurisdiction of Pimpri Chinchwad commissionerate.

The incident took place on Monday July 15, 2019, near Moody-Foody hotel at Bhujbal chowk.



Senior inspector Satish Mane of Wakad police station said, "The complainant and other nearby hotel owners would feed leftover food to street dogs. On Monday, the complainant noticed one of the dogs missing. She later found out that Repin, who was angry with her, thrashed one of the dogs, brutally injuring his private parts. The dog was taken to a veterinary hospital but succumbed to his injuries the next day. Based on this, we filed a case and arrested the suspect."

On Wednesday, Repin was produced before the court of judicial magistrate first class and has been remanded to judicial custody of 14 days.

