Search

Pune: Man kills wife with frying pan after she refuses to give him money for alcohol

Updated: 29 November, 2020 10:47 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Pune

The woman was seen lying in a pool of blood at the entrance of their two-room house in Pune's Hadapsar, a police officer said

Picture used for representational purpose only
Picture used for representational purpose only

The Pune Police arrested a man from Hadapsar for allegedly bludgeoning his wife to death. Police officials said that the alleged incident took place on Thursday when the man hit his wife with a frying pan during a domestic fight.

Also Read: Woman 'assaulted' by auto driver says he now stalks her

Speaking to Hindustan Times, police inspector (crime) Raju Adagale of Hadapsar police station said, "The man is a habitual drinker and routinely demanded money from her. She refused to give money on Thursday afternoon and he started hitting her with a pan. She died on impact."

According to police, the woman was seen lying in a pool of blood at the entrance of their two-room house in Pune's Hadapsar.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station against the accused.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 29 November, 2020 10:00 IST

Tags

hadapsarpunepune newsmurder caseCrime News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK