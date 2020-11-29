Pune: Man kills wife with frying pan after she refuses to give him money for alcohol

The Pune Police arrested a man from Hadapsar for allegedly bludgeoning his wife to death. Police officials said that the alleged incident took place on Thursday when the man hit his wife with a frying pan during a domestic fight.

Also Read: Woman 'assaulted' by auto driver says he now stalks her

Speaking to Hindustan Times, police inspector (crime) Raju Adagale of Hadapsar police station said, "The man is a habitual drinker and routinely demanded money from her. She refused to give money on Thursday afternoon and he started hitting her with a pan. She died on impact."

According to police, the woman was seen lying in a pool of blood at the entrance of their two-room house in Pune's Hadapsar.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station against the accused.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news