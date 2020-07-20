Pune Crime: Police bust birthday party at resort, 11 doctors and 2 managers booked

With Pune witnessing a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, the Pune rural police on Friday night booked 11 doctors and two resort managers for hosting a birthday party at a resort in Shirur amid lockdown in the city. The second phase of 10-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Pune began on Sunday and shall continue till July 23.

According to the police, the incident took place at the Aroha Shrishti Agritourism resort located in Talegaon dhamdhere, Shirur. Although the manager of the resort denied of any action by the cops, the Pune police have confirmed the name of the resort, reports Hindustan Times.

Police inspector Sadashiv Shelar of Shikrapur police station said, "We received an anonymous tip that there was a gathering of people inside a resort area on Friday night when they are supposed to be shut. A team was sent and they were found there. It was a birthday party of one of the doctors."

As per the initial investigation, all the doctors are doing private practice and had gathered to celebrate the birthday of a fellow doctor amid the COVID-19 crisis. The doctor, whose birthday was being celebrated at the resort hosted a dinner party for his friends. The police are yet to ascertain whether alcohol was served or not. While no arrests were made, the case will be sent to court along with a chargesheet, PI Shelar said.

Police sub-inspector Rajesh Mali of Shikrapur police station is investigating the case. The Shikrapur police have booked a case against the 13 persons under Sections 188, 269, 270 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 11 of Maharashtra Covid-19 Regulations, and Sections 2, 3, and 4 of Epidemic Diseases Act.

