Pune Crime: Tired of her nagging, businessman murders 21-year-old girlfriend

Representational Picture

Fed up with her constant nagging, extortion and harassment of girlfriend, a 32-year old businessman allegedly killed her. The accused later dumped her body in isolated area in Pune's Mulshi.

The deceased has been identified as Prenna Kamble, a resident of Shivne. A missing person's case was initially registered with the Karne Malwadi police station on March 15.

On Friday late night the police registered the case of murder, criminal conspiracy and tampering evidence against her lover Vipul Shah and his accomplice Lahu Gonate. The incident came to light after local residents and trekkers noticed the decomposed body of a 21-year old girl.

Prenna 's mother Maya said, "we know about her affair with Vipul but we didn't like it. She was so much in love with him. He, despite being married was having an affair with my daughter.Many a time, I had a doubt on her but she assured us that he would get divorced and will be marrying my daughter. On March 15 she left for a celebratory meeting with a friend and didn't return."

Senior inspector Bajirao Mole who is investigating the case said "based on technical inputs and other footage we zeroed down on him. Vipul Shah initialy stated that he was out of town and had no connection with her going missing. But later we noticed that he was the one who took her out near Mulshi. Later he slit her throat. This area falls under Paud police station . The accused was arrested by them and we will be jointly investigating the case. It seem both had an affair for two years and she assumed that she was betrayed. She would demand money and did not let him meet other people. It seemed he was tired of her possessive nature and constant threats that she would inform his wife."

