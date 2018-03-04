Pune: Father slits seven-month old daughter's throat, throws body in a well

The incident took place at Ranjangoan area in Shirur taluka of Pune

Representational Picture

In a shocking incident, a father suspecting that his seven month old daughter was born out of an illicit relationship, slit the baby's throat and and threw her dead body in well. Later he pretended that it was a case of kidnapping.

The incident took place at Ranjangoan area in Shirur taluka of Pune. Acomplaint has been registered at Shirur police station and police on Saturday evening, based on which Bhura Dhulkar (35) was arrested. The deceased girl has been identified as Kaushalya who was seven months old. The incident took place on February 28.

Senior Inspector Rajendra Kute of Shirur police station who is investigating the case said, "Dhulkar is farmer and also works as labourer on another farm. He initially approached us claiming that his daughter was kidnapped by an unidentified person. On Saturday we got the infants body. During post mortem we noticed that her throat had been slit. During interrogation we noticed that Bhura was constantly changing his statement.He later confessed to killing his daughter."

He added, "Dhulkar confessed that he suspected that the girl did not belong to him as her eyes were of a different colour, and other features were different too. Post delivery of their first son his wife Aruna came to their house late from her maternal house and she was pregnant a month later according to him. Concluding that the girl was not his, he slit her Thorat and threw her into a well."

Also Read: Thane Crime: 23-Year-Old Slits Throat Of Father, His Girlfriend

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates