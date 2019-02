national

A protester shows the injury he sustained in the police lathi-charge

A day after the protest by hearing-and speech-impaired people turned violent in Pune, the government has assured them that their demands would be met. On Monday, thousands of deaf-mute protesters were badly thrashed by the police as they stood outside the social welfare department office in Pune. They wanted 16 demands to be fulfilled by the government.

On Tuesday, Social Justice Minister Dilip Kamble met the protesters and assured help. Social Justice and Special Assistance Minister Rajkumar Badoley, while addressing the Vidhan Sabha, has also assured that their grievances would be heard.

State Level Association for the Deaf (SLAD) president Pradeep More said, "The government has partially agreed to our demands, of which they have given priority to our secondary and higher secondary schooling for deaf children and also to recruit sign language teachers in such schools and colleges."

Minister Kamble said, "We were working on it and have assured them that their issues will be addressed before the session gets over. A meeting will be organised with members of SLAD and other NGOs under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis." The Pune police administration issued a press release on the lathi-charge on Monday saying they "had to take action to maintain law and order".

