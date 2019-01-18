Pune shocker! Gym instructor kidnaps and murders friend for Rs 25,000

crime

23-year-old accused had to repay a loan he had taken from someone else, hence, kidnapped the 15-year-old boy in order to extort money from him

Nikhil Anant Anrolakar

The Warje Malwadi police have arrested a Vittholwadi-based gym instructor for kidnapping and murdering his 15-year-old friend over a loan amount of Rs 25,000. Accused Binaysingh Virendrasingh Rajput, 23, had to repay the amount he had taken from someone else, and hence, kidnapped Nikhil Anant Anrolakar in order to extort the money from him. A case of kidnapping and murder has been registered against the accused at the police station.

Speaking to mid-day, the deceased's father Anant said, "It's shocking to know that Binaysingh killed my son, as he used to visit our house quite often and have meals with us as well. How could we know that he was the culprit?"

Senior Inspector Rekha Salunke, who is investigating the case, said, "Nikhil was kidnapped from his father's shop on Sunday evening. The same day we registered the case and started investigating the matter."

She further said, "Based on primary investigation, we interrogated Binaysingh and on Wednesday, recovered Nikhil's body from a huge pile of debris dumped nearby. The accused had hit him on the head with a brick and had also gagged him. Binaysingh confessed that he was scared that Nikhil would reveal his name, and hence, he killed him. In this case we have also detained another youth, who assisted the accused in executing the murder."

Boy dies after slipping off 13th floor

On Makar Sankranti, a 12-year-old boy accidentally fell from the 13th floor of a building while flying a kite and died. The deceased boy has been identified as Om Atkare, a resident of Gokul Nagar in Katraj. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

