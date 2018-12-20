Mumbai Crime: Man kidnaps 6-year-old child and forces him to beg; arrested

crime

The incident came to light when the police were investigating the kidnapping of a 6-year-old child who went missing from the Ambujwadi locality.

The 6-year-old missing child was traced by Malvani police

The Malwani Police caught and arrested a 35-year-old man on Tuesday night, for allegedly kidnapping and forcing a 6-year-old minor to beg. The arrested accused has been identified as Ramesh Nade, a resident of Malwani Ambujwadi area.

The victim was playing along with other children outside his house on Monday morning. While other kids returned home, the victim was missing. At 11.30 am, his parents got worried and began looking for him in houses in the nearby locality. After failing to locate him, they approached the Malwani police station and narrated the entire incident to them. The police registered a case under section 363, 363-a (3) of IPC against the unknown accused and began the investigation.

Wireless messages were sent to control rooms and even nearby police stations were informed about the case of the missing minor. Later, the Malwani cops received a call from Goregaon West Police station stating they found a child who resembles the description and age group submitted.

After receiving this information, API Anand Bagdi, head constable Pramod Choudhary and police constable Ashok Shinde immediately reached the spot and identified the missing child and arrested the accused Nade from Malwani Ambujwadi area.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Nade brought the victim to the station along with his 8-year-old son and forced him to beg. However, he fled along with his son the moment he saw police patrolling vehicle, said a police official.

Nade, a daily wages labourer, who stayed in Malvani Ambujwadi along with his wife and four sons, was an alcohol. In case he did not have the cash to purchase alcohol, he would kidnap other children and along with his own, make them beg at railway stations and other places. This has happened on more than one occasion.

After "Operation Muskaan" was launched by the Mumbai police this month (December 1 to December 31), to rescue missing persons, the Malwani police have rescued a total of 9 missing children till December 18.

Out of a list of 382 missing cases registered with the police, 297 have been safely handed over to their respective families.

The accused in this case has been booked under various sections of IPC and was produced before the court and remanded in police custody.

