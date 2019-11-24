Pune: Hoarding comes up in Baramati showing support to Sharad Pawar

High drama was witnessed in Baramati - which is the baston of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and his family after Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. NCP workers started bursting crackers only to find that the government was formed with Bhartiya Janata Party and not Shiv Sen and Congress as was expected.

Soon after Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy CM of Maharashtra, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar took to Twiter and informed party workers that it was Ajit Pawar's personal decision to go ahead with the BJP. The party workers in Mumbai and Baramati had mixed reactions to Ajit Pawar's sudden decision to form an alliance with Devendra Fadnavis led BJP in the state.



Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shakes hands with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar after the swearing-in ceremony which took place on Saturday

As soon as news of Ajit Pawar's decision to break away from his party to join hands with the BJP reached NCP workers in Solapur demonstrated dharna and also burned an effigy of Ajit Pawar. In Baramati, party workers assumed that the government was formed with the Sena-Congress alliance, but Sharad Pawar's tweet and MP Supriya Sule's status revealed the bitter truth of Ajit Pawar's betrayal.

NCP workers were surprised and shocked by Ajit Pawar's decision. They did not know what and how to react. While youngsters rejoiced as Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy CM and celebrated his success. On the other hand, party loyalists came out in large numbers to show their support to party chief Sharad Pawar. While a few others were waiting to hear about compensation related to farming.

The Congress party's office at Baramati placed a black flag at their office in order to show their protest while few put up huge posters to show their support to the 80-year-old stalwart, Sharad Pawar. The caption on the hoarding, with a photograph of Pawar senior, put up near the Baramati municipal council building read 'we are with an 80-year-old fighter.'



Police bandobast in Pune's twin city Pimpri Chinchwad

In the meanwhile, in Pune's twin city Pimpri Chinchwad, the Pune police deployed heavy police bandobast and even deployed additional teams from State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) at sensitive points across the city. In Baramati, heavy police bandobast was deployed outside Ajit Pawar's house and Sharad Pawar's family residence. Even the cars belonging to Pawar families were parked in different areas so that people do not damage it.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates