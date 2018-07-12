Pune man with world's longest nails cuts them after 66 years

Shridhar Chillal's longest single nail was his thumbnail, measuring 197.8 centimeters, while the measurement of his index fingernails was 164.5 cm, middle fingernails was 186.6 cm, ring fingernails was 181.6 cm and little fingernails was 179.1 cm

Pune: Shridhar Chillal, the Pune-based man, who holds the Guinness World Record for having the longest fingernails, has cut them after 66 years.

Chillal clipped his nails, which had a combined length of 909.6 cm during a nail clipping ceremony in Times Square. The 82-year-old had been growing his left hand's fingernails since 1952, when he was 14.

Chillal's longest single nail was his thumbnail, measuring 197.8 centimeters, while the measurement of his index fingernails was 164.5 cm, middle fingernails was 186.6 cm, ring fingernails was 181.6 cm and little fingernails was 179.1 cm.

He had made it to the Guinness Book of World Records in 2015 for having the 'Longest Fingernails on a Single Hand Ever'.

Shridhar's nails will now be displayed at Ripley's Believe It or Not! in Times Square in New York.

