Pune: One detained, country-made pistols recovered

Updated: Oct 20, 2019, 13:31 IST | ANI | Pune

The pistols were seized from Katraj Bypass road area of the city

This picture has been used for representational purposes
Pune: Crime branch of Pune police on Saturday detained one accused with 5 country-made pistols in his possession. The pistols were seized from Katraj Bypass road area of the city.

The detained accused has been identified as Pradip Gaikwad (22) who is the resident of Ahmednagar district. Police have registered an FIR in this regard and further investigation is underway.

Earlier today Unit 3 of crime branch Pune has arrested one more accused from the city with one pistol.

