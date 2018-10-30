Pune photography school students to showcase their work at Mumbai exhibition

things-to-do

The exhibition will be inaugurated by sculptor and architect Arzan Khambatta today

Pic/Pallab Das

American photographer Ansel Adams, whose name is synonymous with magnificent black and white landscapes, once gave a fitting and insightful response to his critics. He said, "To the complaint, 'There are no people in these photographs,' I respond, 'There are always two people: the photographer and the viewer'." With their photographs exploring various genres, the works of the students of Bharati Vidyapeeth's School of Photography in Pune through their annual exhibition Albus Atrum, echo the same sentiment. The exhibition will be inaugurated by sculptor and architect Arzan Khambatta today.



Pic/Prakash Chhabariya

"Our idea is to encourage creative expression, so we don't have a theme. We will be featuring the best works of our students from the two-year diploma programme who have incorporated elements from their syllabus but have executed this on their own. Our only condition is that their works shouldn't be plagiarised," says Rajan Choughule, director of the school.

Till: November 2, 10.30 am to 7 pm

At: Nehru Centre Gallery, Worli.

Call: 24964676

