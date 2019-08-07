Pune rains: Heavy rains in the past 72 hours creates flood-like situation

national

The situation remains grim in parts of Pune District due to heavy downpour, as many as 5000 people were evacuated from the flood-affected areas to safer places.

This image has been used for representational purpose only

The situation remained grim in parts of Pune District as floodgates of dams opened a flood-like situation due to incessant rains in the past 72 hours. As many as 5000 people were evacuated from the flood-affected areas to safer places.

Due to heavy rains, district collector Naval Kishore Ram has declared a holiday to all the schools, colleges and has requested people to shift to safer places."Considering the security of the citizens and as a precautionary measure, we have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday. We have deployed rescue teams in areas where flood threat is high. People must not leave their homes unless there is an emergency," Ram said in an earlier interview.

Around 63,000 cusecs of water were released from Pune dams to Mula and Mutha rivers, which are overflowing, resulting in flood-like situation in the nearby areas. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in the city till Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the administration closed seven bridges in Pune city namely - Mahadji Shinde Bridge, Ravi Gandhi bridge, Old Sangvi bridge, Dapodi to Bhopodi Bhau Patil road, Old Holkar bridge, Baba Bhide bridge and Tilak bridge.

Citizens have been told to avoid using Pune-Bangalore Highway as it has been closed as well as Kolhapur-Satara Highway due to waterlogging. Pune-Mumbai intercity trains like Pune Mumbai Intercity, Deccan Queen, Intercity express and Sinhagad express train have also been cancelled.

Even the crematorium near the riverbanks is flooded and hence the civic body has urged citizens to avoid crematoriums in those areas. The authorities have deployed staff to guide people and help them find other locations for cremation.

In order to avoid any undue incident, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has cut the power supply in certain areas. People are using generators to charge their phones, laptops and other devices. Around 300 students studying at MIT college were shifted to other campuses.

