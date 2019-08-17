Pune: Three policemen beaten, manhandled outside Yerawada Central Jail

crime

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon around 3 pm near the main gate of Yerawada Central Prison

Three policemen from Ahmednagar were manhandled and beaten outside the Yerawada Central prison of Pune by the family members of a notorious goon who was being taken to the prison for not permitting them to offer him homemade biryani and cigarette to smoke.

The incident came to light when police head constable Harish Pansambal attached to Srirampur police station in Ahmednagar. The police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Yerawada police station which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune city. In this regard, the police arrested Aarif Saleem Patel (32), a resident of Dattawadi. He has been arrested under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code which comprises of manhandling a public servant while rendering his duty.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon around 3 pm near the main gate of Yerawada Central Prison.

Head Constable Harish recalls, "On Wednesday we received a transfer order of Wasim Saleem Patel alias Darvesi who was to be transferred to Pune prison from Ahmednagar. As Wasim has criminal past records cases like chain snatching not only in Ahmednagar but also in Pune and Mumbai. He initially requested us to meet his father and daughter. We allowed him to hug and greet them. Later the demand increased to provide him to homemade mutton biryani food as Bakri Eid had taken place."

He added, "We didn't allow them and later they threatened us saying that we cannot handcuff him. And we denied them to allow sending food and cigarette. his brother Aarif pounced on me from behind and slapped me repeatedly and also manhandled my two other colleagues."

Assistant Police Inspector Rahul Girmarkar of Yerawada Police station who is investigating the case said, "Both brothers have a criminal past. Our patrolling team was in same area and we nabbed them. Aarif had grudges against the complainant as in the past he has been arrested for bursting crackers and other crime. We arrested Aarif and he is under police custody."

