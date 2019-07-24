Pune: Two-year-old abducted, raped and murdered in Pimpri-Chinchwad

crime

The body was found some 80 feet from the house they stay. As per the post mortem report, the minor was repeatedly sexually abused, gagged and strangled

Representational picture

A two and half-year-old was kidnapped from a shanty when the family was fast asleep, raped and murdered by unidentified persons, who also stole cash from the place in the twin city of Pimpri Chinchwad.

The incident took place between Monday midnight and the wee hours of Tuesday. Speaking to mid-day, the deceased's father who hails from Uttar Pradesh said, "I had come to the city so that we could earn our bread and butter and provide our daughter a good education in Pune. I had heard in this state, education is free for girls, and there are other benefits. Me and my wife are labourers."

He added, "On Monday, as usual we came back home around 6 pm. I played with my daughter and around 8 pm we had dinner. We slept by 10 pm. Around 11.30 pm, when I woke up, I had seen my daughter asleep. Around 2 am, my wife got up and found that the door to our house was open, cash was stolen and our two and half-year-old daughter was missing. We searched for her and around 3 am we approached police and registered a case. But two hours later we were shocked to see our her body near the canal."

Senior Inspector Prabhakar Shinde, in-charge of Sangvi police station, said, "The body was found some 80 feet from the house they stay. As per the post mortem report, she was repeatedly sexually abused, gagged and strangled. We are probing the case and have detained four people whose involvement we suspect."

