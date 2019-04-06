Pune youth crack UPSC exams with flying colours

national

Trupti Ankush Dhodmise, a resident of Pune, cleared the UPSC exam and earned 16th rank all over India

Youth in Pune cleared Union Public Service Commission exams with flying colours according to the results which were out on Friday evening. After four attempts, the Pune based married women clears the Union Public Service Examination (UPSC) exam by ranking 16 th in the country.

The UPSC exams held in September-October, 2018 declared the results on Friday evening and a total of 759 candidates have been recommended for the appointment.

Trupti Ankush Dhodmise, a resident of Pune holds the 16th rank in the country. She is married and currently serves as an Assistant Commissioner of Sales Tax (Goods and Service Department) with Maharashtra State.

Trupti's parents are school teachers and she holds an engineering degree in a Pune-based college of Engineering. Via post campus placement, she got a job in a reputed company and later in 2014, she cleared the Maharashtra State Public Service Commission (MPSC) to join as assistant commissioner of sales tax.

Trupti told mid-day, “I was expecting to clear this exam as this was my fourth attempt and like the previous two attempts, I only was disappointed in my interview rounds. My husband helped me with my studies and motivated me to do better. My parents and in-laws also supported me.” She also added, “Being a married woman, it helps you to grow stronger and make better decisions in life.”

Nachiket Vishwanath Shelke from Pingale village in Shirur taluka also cracked the examination with 167thrank all over India. On the other hand, Puja (26) has topped holding the 11th rank in India. She has completed her education in a Delhi-based college and later perused her post graduation in Columbia. She has kept her father, Dnyaneshwar Muley's legacy alive as he is a former Indian Foreign Service officer with the Ministry of External Affairs and Overseas Indian Affairs (MEA).

