Punit Pathak is getting hitched to fiancee Nidhi Moony Singh on December 11

Choreographer-actor Punit Pathak will tie the knot with fiancee Nidhi Moony Singh in a low-key ceremony tomorrow. The Street Dancer 3D actor began the countdown by sharing the news on social media. "A date that will be with us forever. A date that will change us forever. The beginning of a new chapter," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punit J Pathak (@punitjpathakofficial)

The couple got engaged in August. The choreographer-turned-actor shared the news on social media and captioned, "To the beginning of ALWAYS! [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punit J Pathak (@punitjpathakofficial)

For the uninitiated, Punit came in the spotlight with the second season of reality show Dance India Dance, as a second runner-up. Later, he wore the hat of a choreographer for several seasons of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dance Plus, Dance Champions and India's Next Superstars. In 2019, he also participated in the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and emerged as the winner.

In 2013, Punit made his Bollywood debut with ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. He was also a part of ABCD 2 and Nawabzaade. In Street Dancer 3D, Punit played Varun's elder brother and a dancer, who gets injured during a dance battle. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva, Nora Fatehi and Raghav Juyal.

Also Read: Niharika Konidela wedding: Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela look regal

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news