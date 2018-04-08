Punjab: 30-year old woman shot dead by her brother over a property dispute

Though she had transferred the share of the land to her brother's name, Gursaheb still holds a grudge against the younger sister, police said.

Representational Image

30-year-old woman Paramjit Kaur was shot dead by her brother Gursaheb Singh due to a property dispute in Aliwala village. The police said that the woman had some dispute over the maternal property with her brother, a resident of Bandala village in Tarn Taran district.

Though she had transferred the share of the land to her brother's name, Gursaheb still holds a grudge against the younger sister, police said.

Gurusaheb, along with five-six people, today came to Paramjit's residence and allegedly started indiscriminate firing at her, following which she died on the spot.

The body has been sent to civil hospital for post-mortem, they said. When contacted, Mohit Dhawan, SHO, Arif Ke police station, said a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, who are absconding.

Meanwhile, a murder case had been registered at Ferozepur Sadar police station.

(With inputs from PTI)

