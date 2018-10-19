Punjab: At least 15 dead as train runs over Dussehra revellers

national

At least 15 people were killed after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train near Amritsar

At least 15 people were killed on Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train near here, officials said.

The train was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar. At least 300 people were at the spot watching 'Ravan dahan', sources said. ADCP Lakhbir Singh said 15 bodies have been found. The toll is likely to rise, he said.

According to IANS, a large number of people were watching the Ravan effigy in flames while standing along the railway tracks when the train crushed them. They reportedly could not hear the hooting of the train due to the exploding crackers. Witnesses said the dead included children. There were reportedly around 700 people at the accident spot.

