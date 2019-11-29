Pushpa Joshi aka Amma Ji from Raid, passes away. Raj Kumar Gupta pays condolences

Last year, Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla united for Raj Kumar Gupta's thriller, Raid. It also starred Ileana D'Cruz and went on to become a big commercial success. However, if there was no character that nearly stole the entire film, it was of Amma Ji, played by a superb Pushpa Joshi. Fans and critics felt she was the biggest strength of the film.

Unfortunately, she's no more with us and has passed away at the age of 86. The loss is truly irreparable. Raj Kumar, taking to his Twitter account, shared a throwback picture with the actress and couldn't stop remembering her for the fantastic human and actress she was. Given she made her debut at the age of 85 speaks volumes.

The filmmaker wrote- Very sad to hear about the passing away of Pushpa Joshi Ji. One of the highlights of my directing career was watching you perform in RAID. You were a live wire on and off the sets. Take a look at his post right here:

Very sad to hear about the passing away of Pushpa Joshi ji. One of the highlights of my directing career was watching you perform in RAID. You were a live wire on and off the sets. Wherever you are you will be smiling and spreading happiness Dadi ji. We will miss you. RIP. pic.twitter.com/TMleLe1oJA — Raj Kumar Gupta (@rajkumar_rkg) November 27, 2019

And if you remember, even Kajol, a day after the release of the film, took to her Twitter and wrote- Here comes Amma, you want to take her home, have a look:

Here comes Amma... you would want to take her home. #Raid pic.twitter.com/Yzvd9lr6yo — Kajol (@itsKajolD) March 17, 2018

Amma Ji was truly an idiosyncratic character in the film, completely oblivious to her surroundings and pandemonium, and cracking some sharp one-liners and effortlessly eliciting laughter. We lost a fine actor who deserved to be seen in films a lot more.

