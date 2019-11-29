MENU

Pushpa Joshi aka Amma Ji from Raid, passes away. Raj Kumar Gupta pays condolences

Updated: Nov 29, 2019, 14:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Pushpa Joshi, who played Amma Ji in the Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid, passes away at 86. Director Rajkumar Gupta writes a heartfelt note

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Raj Kumar Gupta

Last year, Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla united for Raj Kumar Gupta's thriller, Raid. It also starred Ileana D'Cruz and went on to become a big commercial success. However, if there was no character that nearly stole the entire film, it was of Amma Ji, played by a superb Pushpa Joshi. Fans and critics felt she was the biggest strength of the film.

Unfortunately, she's no more with us and has passed away at the age of 86. The loss is truly irreparable. Raj Kumar, taking to his Twitter account, shared a throwback picture with the actress and couldn't stop remembering her for the fantastic human and actress she was. Given she made her debut at the age of 85 speaks volumes.

The filmmaker wrote- Very sad to hear about the passing away of Pushpa Joshi Ji. One of the highlights of my directing career was watching you perform in RAID. You were a live wire on and off the sets. Take a look at his post right here:

And if you remember, even Kajol, a day after the release of the film, took to her Twitter and wrote- Here comes Amma, you want to take her home, have a look:

Amma Ji was truly an idiosyncratic character in the film, completely oblivious to her surroundings and pandemonium, and cracking some sharp one-liners and effortlessly eliciting laughter. We lost a fine actor who deserved to be seen in films a lot more.

Loading...

