Put your record on

things-to-do

Pick up your favourite albums in vinyl and celebrate World Record Day with an acoustic line-up at a day-long session in the queen of the burbs

Browse through a wide range of vinyl records at the venue, and even give them a listen using record players and headsets at the pop up

If you appreciate great sound — which is rich, heavy and laidback yet energetic — an event that will be held at Bandra's Corona Garden will give you reason to look forward to the weekend. Celebrating World Record Day today, a music conglomerate has organised a vinyl record sale with mo­re than 2,000 titles on discount, including albums by Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, The Beatles and Linkin Park.

Listeners will be able to enjoy a series of acoustic sessions by city-based musicians Nikhil D'Souza, Mali (Maalavika), Tejas, Aarifah and Ramya Pothuri. The day-long affair will end with a special showcase by Kadak Apple Records, where each singer will perform an original composition, accompanied by the rest of the musicians. There will also be an indoor electronic stage that revolves around the 45" vinyl record culture, where DJs Zokhuma (Arman Menzies), ENG (Kunal Lodhia) and Pinnacle will be playing records.

"The simplicity of playing a vinyl record and enjoying the rich, warm sound makes the experience personal and extraordinary. It's the only physical format of music that has seen a rise in demand. The maximum sales take place in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru via online stores," says Jay Mehta, digital head business, Sony Music, organisers of the event.



Aarifah

For 26-year-old Mumbai multi-instrumentalist Aarifah, the introduction to vinyl records happened recently, not unusual for millennials. "A bandmate introduced me to vinyls at a record shop in Mahim. I got to learn the mechanics first hand, which was pretty cool," the Dadar resident tells us. She will be performing her unreleased acoustic originals, which are lyrically-heavy and melancholic. These are also songs she plans to record and release later this year. The musician will be performing her single, Resilient. "This one is about heartache and being resilient through that. The focus is to keep my lyrics as honest as possible," she says, adding that listeners can look forward to a mellow vibe with lots of harmonies as the quartet (Tejas, Mali, Aarifah and Ramya) conclude the concert together.

ON Today 13, 2 pm onwards

AT Corona Garden, St John Baptist Road, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO (to RSVP) insider.in

FREE

