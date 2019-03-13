Putting dreams to paper
Learn to make paper collages at an event
Women's Day may well be over, but the celebrations continue. And Aspirations is a workshop where participants will be taught to make beautiful paper collages under the guidance of noted artist Brinda Miller.
"All women have aspirations. But they tend to be given stereotypical female labels," she says, adding that the workshop isn't restricted to women, but is open to all irrespective of gender or age.
ON March 15, 5 pm
AT Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla West
RSVP bit.ly/FabToBeFemale
