Puzzle fun

In the era of mobile gaming take your kids back to board games

Creative Catalyst

Ever since online gaming took over the charm of board games, it is not often that we see kids playing a simple game of ludo or chess. This Monday, Prapti Bhalaria, owner of Creative Catalyst studio in Juhu, is organising a puzzle-making workshop for kids above three years. Elaborating on why she thought up this idea, she tells us, "If children are given a chance to create their own, customised games, they will playe them for a longer time and cherish them more than those that are store-bought." The workshop will not follow a rigid structure, but encourage kids to incorporate their imagination and creativity into their masterpiece. All the material will be provided by the organisers.

On Today, 5.30 pm

At Creative catalyst, N S Road number 12, opposite Fable, Juhu.

Call 8879774499

Log on to eventshigh.com

Cost Rs 1,400

Ritu Ailani

