Puzzle on finding hidden tigers in a picture has baffled Twitter! Have you tried?

An intriguing game of finding tigers in a picture has taken social media by storm that might interest you as well. A Twitter user on Wednesday posted a picture of a family of the big cats and faces of some morphed in the background, and asked netizens to count the tigers they can find.

The user EF Neer posted the picture with the caption, "How Many Tigers You See In This Pic ?" At a glance, you will find four tigers in the picture, that are two cubs and two adults. But the real task is to find the rest of the tigers, and if you look closer, they have been cleverly morphed in the background.

How Many Tigers You See In This Pic ? pic.twitter.com/GPOvxKYdRc — EF Neer ð®ð³ (@isharmaneer) April 22, 2020

The puzzle, that has received over 6,700 likes and 783 retweets, has not just baffled common people but celebs too. The comments also contain responses from the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Dia Mirza, and Prachi Desai.

Users commenting on the post were able to find up to 20 tigers in the picture. Here are some responses:

18 in one and remaining 2 marked in other. Total 20 pic.twitter.com/VG3z46tt2F — Ko Ka (@its_KoKaKoKa) April 23, 2020

Amazing exercise to understand the behaviour of Tigers in the wild...Ambush Predators — Ankit Kumar, IFS (@AnkitKumar_IFS) April 23, 2020

@Ajay_Singh56 agree

18 tigers ð§ — Richa Paliwal (@therichapaliwal) April 23, 2020

How many tigers were you able to find?

