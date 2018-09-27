PV Sindhu and Ranveer Singh confess that they are fans of each other

other-sports

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu could not control her happiness after meeting Ranveer Singh as she shared a photograph of herself with the actor

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu says she had a fan moment meeting actor Ranveer Singh at an event in the city where he was honoured with the Youth Icon Award. Sindhu shared a photograph of herself with the actor and captioned it: "Finally we meet! It was such a pleasure meeting you — an absolute fan moment. I congratulate you for all the success and I wish you all the very best for your future endeavours. I would rather call you 'rockstar' than Ranveer Singh."

Ranveer replied: "Yes, finally! it was a pleasure indeed! and likewise, a fan moment for me too... You make us so proud, champ! Love your spirit. May you continue to shine bright."

PV Sindhu is an Indian professional badminton player. She became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver medal, and one of the two Indian badminton players to ever win an Olympic medal – other being Saina Nehwal. Sindhu won silver in Women's singles at Commonwealth Games 2018 . She was also a silver medalist at the 2017 BWF World Championships and 2018 BWF World Championships consecutively.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates