PV Sindhu, Mark Caljouw take Hyderabad to top of PBL standings

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu began the new year with a win over Saina Nehwal and Mark Caljouw defeated North Eastern Warriors trump Tian Houwei to give Hyderabad Hunters their third win in Premier Badminton League.

The victory means defending champions Hunters would end the Pune leg on top of the leader-board. Sindhu beat Saina 11-15, 15-9, 15-5. Meanwhile, Caljouw defeated Houwei 15-11, 15-14. Earlier, Lee Hyun Il won her trump against Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk.

With the Hunters trailing 0-1 following 8-15, 14-15 loss of Kim Sa Rang and Eom Hye Won in the mixed doubles match against Kim Ha Na and Liao Min Chun, Lee had to win the team's trump. He registered 10-15, 15-13, 15-9 win over Tanongsak before Saina and Sindhu took the court for the Super Match of the day.

