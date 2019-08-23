PV Sindhu pulls off an upset over Tai Tzu Ying to enter World Championships semifinals

badminton

PV Sindhu displayed grit and determination to fight back from a game down to beat the former World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying

PV Sindhu celebrates a point

India's no. 1 badminton player PV Sindhu came back from one game down to beat Tai Tzu Ying 2-1 in the quarterfinal of the BWF World Championships.

Earlier, Indian badminton veteran Saina Nehwal slammed the standards of umpiring at the BWF World Championships after her pre-quarterfinal loss.

Saina Nehwal's long-time boyfriend-turned-husband Parupalli Kashyap, who often sits by the courtside during her matches on tour, also lashed out at the umpire following the narrow defeat in the pre-quarters.

"Still can't believe 2 match points which the umpire overruled in the second game. And the umpire tells me in the mid of second game 'let the line umpires do their job' and I don't understand suddenly how the umpire overruled the match points..very sick," the London Olympic bronze medallist tweeted.

Saina, who had won a silver at the 2015 World Championships and a bronze in 2017, put up a gritty performance before losing 21-15 25-27 12-21 to Blichfeldt, seeded 12th, in the women's singles match that lasted an hour and 12 minutes on Thursday.

There was no video referral in place for Saina Nehwal's match as it was not held in one of the two courts with live streaming facility.

"2 match-points snatched away by bad umpiring. And numerous wrong decisions," Kashyap, a 2014 Commonwealth Games champion, wrote on his twitter handle.

"Unbelievable that there are no reviews on other courts at the WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS. When will our sport get better ? SICK @bwfmedia @HSBCBWF @NSaina #feelingcheated #totalbwfworldchampionships2019."

With inputs from PTI

