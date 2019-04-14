PV Sindhu surrenders in Singapore Open semi-final

badminton

Ace shuttler loses 7-21, 11-21 to World No. 3 Okuhara in Singapore Open semis

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu looked awfully out of form as she surrendered without a fight to former world champion Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the women's singles semi-finals to draw curtains on India's campaign at the Singapore Open here on Saturday.

Sindhu, a Rio Olympics silver medallist, lost 7-21, 11-21 to World No. 3 Okuhara in a lop-sided contest. Sindhu had won the last two times they played each other and overall enjoyed a slight 7-6 advantage in the head-to-head record with Okuhara. The duo had played an epic final at 2017 World Championship that had clocked 110 minutes and is considered one of the best women's singles match in the history of badminton.

Good record

Since that marathon World Championship final, Sindhu and Okuhara have played each other six times and the Indian won four times. But Saturday, Sindhu looked completely out of sort as just 15 minutes into the match and she was crestfallen after meekly surrendering the first game following a heap of unforced errors, mainly at the net and sidelines. While in-form Okuhara showed great control, Sindhu looked low in confidence and lacked the patience to engage her rival in long rallies. With Sindhu continuing to commit simple errors, which included missing the lines and finding the net too often, Okuhara dominated the proceedings, gathering points at will.

Okuhara v Tai Tzu final

Okuhara will face World No. 1 Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying, who quite incredibly saved five match points to take the match against Akane Yamaguchi to the decider and then came up trumps. She won 15-21, 24-22, 21-19 in a 57-minute clash with Yamaguchi to enter the finals.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates