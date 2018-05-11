PWD Scam: AAP terms arrest of Kejriwal's nephew 'BJP's vendetta politics'

Vinay Bansal, the son of Kejriwal's late brother-in-law Surender Bansal, was a partner in a firm, which was involved in the alleged scam worth over Rs 6 crore



The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's nephew Vinay Bansal in an alleged PWD scam, sparking an angry reaction from the AAP, which said it was part of the BJP's vendetta politics.

Vinay Bansal, the son of Kejriwal's late brother-in-law Surender Bansal, was a partner in a firm, which was involved in the alleged scam worth over Rs 6 crore. "We have arrested Vinay Bansal from his residence in Pitampura after he failed to give satisfactory replies to our queries about a firm — Mahadeo Impacts," Special Commissioner of Police Arvind Deep said.

The firm showed purchase of raw materials for the construction of a PWD drain. "The ACB registered an FIR on May 8, 2017. We received a complaint that Surender Bansal got a tender below 46 per cent on behalf of a company, Renu Construction, on the estimated cost of Rs 4.9 lakh," Deep, who heads the ACB, said. "The complaint also mentioned that the quality of products was not up to the mark," he said.

