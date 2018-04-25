Quentin Tarantino ups anticipation around Leonardo DiCaprio-Brad Pitt film

Anticipation around Quentin Tarantino's new film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, continues to grow as interesting revelations surrounding the Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio venture hit headlines



Quentin Tarantino

Anticipation around Quentin Tarantino's new film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, continues to grow as interesting revelations surrounding the Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio venture hit headlines. Set against the counterculture explosion in LA in 1969, the film will feature the acting legends together on screen for the first time, reportedly as a TV cowboy actor (DiCaprio) and his long-serving stunt double (Pitt).



Brad Pitt

During a panel discussion at CinemaCon, Tarantino described them as "the most exciting star dynamic duo since Robert Redford and Paul Newman", and the bold claims didn't stop there. DiCaprio said that having read the script, he believes it is one of the director's best. Fans of old school Tarantino also have cause for celebration, with the filmmaker teasing that Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is "probably the closest [film] to Pulp Fiction (1994) that I've ever done".



Leonardo DiCaprio

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from agencies