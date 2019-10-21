MENU

Quickfire! Top 5 batsmen with highest strike rate in a Test innings

Updated: Oct 21, 2019, 14:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Umesh Yadav breaks Stephen Fleming's 14-year record to have to highest strike rate in an innings in Tests

Umesh Yadav, Muttiah Muralitharan, Stephen Fleming. Pics/ AFP
Umesh Yadav, Muttiah Muralitharan, Stephen Fleming. Pics/ AFP

India's pace bowler Umesh Yadav created history and entered the record books during his innings - that too with the bat - against South Africa on Day 2 of the third and final Test at Ranchi.

During his innings with the bat, Umesh Yadav hit 31 runs in just 10 balls and smashed 5 sixes during the time. Yadav went on to break a record for the highest strike rate in an innings in Tests held by former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming for 14 years. Fleming had scored 31 runs in 11 balls in 2004 in a Test against South Africa.

We take a look at the top 5 strike rates by a batsman in a Test innings

Umesh Yadav - 310.00

Umesh Yadav

Score - 31. Balls - 10. Fours - none. Sixes - 5. Opposition - South Africa. Ground - Ranchi.

Stephen Fleming - 281.81

Stephen Fleming

Score - 31*. Balls - 11. Fours - 6. Sixes - 1. Opposition - South Africa. Ground - Auckland.

Ryan Harris - 277.77

Ryan Harris

Score - 25. Balls - 9. Fours - 5. Sixes - none. Opposition - India. Ground - Sydney.

Muttiah Muralitharan - 263.63

Muttiah Muralitharan

Runs 29. Balls - 11. Fours - 3. Sixes - 2. Opposition - India. Ground - Kanpur.

Keith Boyce - 260.00

Runs - 26. Balls - 10. Fours - 3. Sixes - 2. Opposition - England. Ground - Port of Spain.

