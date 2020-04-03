Quiz: Bombay Boss - Street Names

TODAY'S TOPIC: STREET NAMES

1. Named after a railway terminus in the vicinity, this street is now called Veer Nariman Road. What is the name of this rail landmark?

A. Bandra

B. Churchgate

C. Kurla

2. This street from Gowalia Tank Road to Tardeo Street was named after a former city police commissioner who played a key role in maintaining law and order in Bombay during the Indian Mutiny of 1857; name him.

A. Charles Forjett

B. Monstuart Elphinstone

C. Arthur Crawford

3. This road is home to two city landmarks - Holy Name Cathedral and YMCA. How is it popularly referred to till today?

A. Carter Road

B. Wodehouse Road

C. Cadell Road

4. Formerly known as Hornby Road, this important road near CSMT was renamed after a famous national leader; who was he?

A. Dr Dadabhai Naoroji

B. Lokmanya Tilak

C. Mahatma Gandhi

5. Which of these roads, now usually referred to as Mahim Causeway, was built to connect the island city with Bandra on the island of Salcette?

A. Clare Road

B. Lady Jamsetji Road

C. Belassis Road

ANSWERS TO YESTERDAY'S QUIZ: CRICKET HISTORY



1) Sunil Gavaskar

2) Bombay Gymkhana

3) Dilip Vengsarkar

4) Azad Maidan

5) Harris Shield

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates