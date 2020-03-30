Quiz: Bombay Boss - Famous Bombaywallahs

Famous Bombaywallahs

1) Which of these architects was responsible for the design of Kanchanjunga apartments on Pedder Road?

A. BV Doshi

B. Charles Correa

C. Laurie Baker

2) India's first international airline was set up by which of these famous Bombaywallahs?

A. JRD Tata

B. Soli Sorabjee

C. Nani Palhivala

3) She earned acclaim as the editor of Khabardar in Kundan Shah's Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron; who was this Marathi actor?

A. Sulabha Deshpande

B. Neeta Kulkarni

C. Bhakti Barve Inamdar

4) Which city father pioneered the 'I Love Mumbai' campaigns by putting up hoardings on Marine Drive?

A. Nana Chudasama

B. Julio Ribeiro

C. RK Laxman

5) This Sahitya Akademi award winner wrote Em and the Big Hoom for which he won the prestigious honour; name him.

A. Kiran Nagarkar

B. Jerry Pinto

C. Kaiwan Mehta

Answers to yesterday's quiz: Mixed Bag

1) Strand Book Stall

2) Datta Samant

3) Kamathipura

4) Chowpatty

5) East Indian

