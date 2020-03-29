Quiz: Bombay Boss - Mixed Bag

Mixed Bag

1. Which famous book stall (now shut) was started by T Shanbhag and used to be a favourite for leaders like Pandit Nehru?

A. Ideal Book Corner

B. Kitab Mahal

C. Strand Book Stall

2. Which of these trade union leaders led one of the longest strikes in India?

A. Datta Samant

B. George Fernandes

C. Madhu Dandavate

3. Mira Nair's Academy award-nominated Salaam Bombay is set in which part of the city?

A. Lohar Chawl

B. Dhobi Talao

C. Kamathipura

4. Which famous waterfront in SoBo literally means 'four channels'?

A. Chowpatty

B. Char Rasta

C. Charni Road

5. Which of these communities is known for its fiery bottle masala?

A. Sindhi

B. Parsi

C. East Indian

Answers to yesterday's quiz below: Mumbai's local foodscape

1. Lalbaug

2. Frankie

3. Sabudana wada

4. Parsi Dairy Farm

5. Bombay sandwich