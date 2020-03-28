Search

Quiz: Bombay Boss- Mumbai's local foodscape

Updated: Mar 28, 2020, 16:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Think you're the baap of all things Bombay? Max your city quotient, one question at a time

Mumbai's local foodscape

1. Where in Mumbai will you come across its famous Chiwda Galli?
A. Tardeo
B. Lalbaug
C. Mahim

2. What is Mumbai's answer to Kolkata's rolls?
A. Frankie
B. Papdi chaat
C. Dabal roti

3. Which of these Maharashtrian preparations made from sago is a favourite while observing fasts?
A. Waran bhaat
B. Thaalipeeth
C. Sabudana wada

4. Which over 100-year-old landmark on Princess Street is known for its fresh dairy products?
A. Parsi Dairy Farm
B. Ideal Corner
C. Brijwasi mithaiwala

5. What is the name given to the city's most popular sandwich export that can also be found in other parts of India?
A. Amchi Mumbai sandwich
B. Bombay sandwich
C. Bollywood sandwich

Answers to yesterday's quiz: Communities

1. East Indian
2. Gujarat
3. Bhandaris
4. Baghdadi Jews
5. Jain
 
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK