Quiz: Bombay Boss- Mumbai's local foodscape

Mumbai's local foodscape

1. Where in Mumbai will you come across its famous Chiwda Galli?

A. Tardeo

B. Lalbaug

C. Mahim

2. What is Mumbai's answer to Kolkata's rolls?

A. Frankie

B. Papdi chaat

C. Dabal roti

3. Which of these Maharashtrian preparations made from sago is a favourite while observing fasts?

A. Waran bhaat

B. Thaalipeeth

C. Sabudana wada

4. Which over 100-year-old landmark on Princess Street is known for its fresh dairy products?

A. Parsi Dairy Farm

B. Ideal Corner

C. Brijwasi mithaiwala

5. What is the name given to the city's most popular sandwich export that can also be found in other parts of India?

A. Amchi Mumbai sandwich

B. Bombay sandwich

C. Bollywood sandwich

Answers to yesterday's quiz: Communities

1. East Indian

2. Gujarat

3. Bhandaris

4. Baghdadi Jews

5. Jain