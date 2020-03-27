Search

Quiz: Bombay Boss- Communities of Mumbai

Updated: Mar 27, 2020, 16:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Think you're the baap of all things Bombay? Max your city quotient, one question at a time

Communities of Mumbai

1. Khotachiwadi was largely occupied by members of which community in the 19th and 20th centuries?
A. Bohris
B. Bhatias
C. East Indian

2. The Memons originally migrated to Mumbai from which state of India?
A. Rajasthan
B. Gujarat
C. Karnataka

3. Which of these communities were toddy tappers by profession?
A. Bhandaris
B. Kolis
C. Kunbis
 
4. Sir David Sassoon was a famous philanthropist whose imprint can be seen across many city landmarks. Which community did he belong to?
A. Baghdadi Jews
B. Konkani Jews
C. Cochin Jews
 
5. Which of these communities is associated with the Panjarpol ner CP Tank, a sanctuary for sick and unwanted birds and animals?
A. Bania
B. Jain
C. Maratha

Answers to yesterday's quiz: Public Transport

1. Bombay Baroda & Central India Railway
2. Tilak Bridge
3. Morarji Desai
4. Charni Road
5. Taxis

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK