Quiz: Bombay Boss- Communities of Mumbai

1. Khotachiwadi was largely occupied by members of which community in the 19th and 20th centuries?
A. Bohris
B. Bhatias
C. East Indian
2. The Memons originally migrated to Mumbai from which state of India?
A. Rajasthan
B. Gujarat
C. Karnataka
3. Which of these communities were toddy tappers by profession?
A. Bhandaris
B. Kolis
C. Kunbis
4. Sir David Sassoon was a famous philanthropist whose imprint can be seen across many city landmarks. Which community did he belong to?
A. Baghdadi Jews
B. Konkani Jews
C. Cochin Jews
5. Which of these communities is associated with the Panjarpol ner CP Tank, a sanctuary for sick and unwanted birds and animals?
A. Bania
B. Jain
C. Maratha
Answers to yesterday's quiz: Public Transport
1. Bombay Baroda & Central India Railway
2. Tilak Bridge
3. Morarji Desai
4. Charni Road
5. Taxis
