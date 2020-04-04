Quiz: Bombay Boss - Leisure Time

TODAY'S QUIZ: LEISURE TIME

1) This popular sporting venue in the city was once a low-lying swamp. Name the location

A. Shivaji Park

B. Mahalaxmi Race Course

C. Bombay Gymkhana

2) Which of these water bodies in the city is a favourite among the angling community?

A. Vihar Lake

B. Bandra Talao

C. Powai Lake

3) Located within Dadar Parsi Colony, name this leafy space that is popular among young and old to enjoy the outdoors.

A. Hanging Gardens

B. Five Gardens

C. BPT Garden

4) Which of these screens is not part of the G7 movie complex in Bandra?

A. Gala

B. Gemini

C. Grace

5) Which of these watering holes in Colaba is known for its iconic jukebox?

A. Leopold Cafe & Bar

B. Cafe Mondegar

C. Cafe Churchill

Answers to Yesterday's quiz: STREET NAMES

1) Churchgate

2) Charles Forjett

3) Wodehouse Road

4) Dr Dadabhai Naoroji

5) Lady Jamsetji Road

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates