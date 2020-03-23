R Ashwin targets cynics, praises health service workers in series of Tweets

Ace Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed the success of the Janata Curfew that was effective throughout the country on Sunday in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Ashwin also said that people should practise "social media distancing" which will be a big contribution to harmony in society.

"Unbelievable start to the #JantaCurfew, pin drop silence as they used to say in school. Hope this is extended beyond this day and social distancing can be adhered to in the days to come. @narendramodi @AmitShah," said Ashwin in his first tweet.

"People pointing out what's wrong with our system, just take a break and look inwards while you strictly practice 'social media distancing," he continued in his second tweet.

Hours later R Ashwin also went on to thanks all the doctors and nurses as well as other essential service workers for braving Coronavirus and treating citizens.

R Ashwin was last seen in the Test match against New Zealand in February this year.

